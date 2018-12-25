Invesco Global Gold and Precious Metals ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (PSAU)

Invesco Global Gold and Precious Metals ETF (NASDAQ:PSAU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0096 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco Global Gold and Precious Metals ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 42.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Global Gold and Precious Metals ETF stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Gold and Precious Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

