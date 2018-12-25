Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF Announces Special Dividend of $0.59 (NFO)

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5914 per share on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
NFO opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $67.18.
