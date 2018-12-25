Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

