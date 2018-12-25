Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BATS:PBDM opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

