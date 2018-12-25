Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ) Announces Special Dividend of $0.52

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5219 per share on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $49.48.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

