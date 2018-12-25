Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF (EQWS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1739 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Core Portfolio (Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that consists of the Index. The Index consists of common stocks of small core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisting of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

