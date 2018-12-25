Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1471 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

SPHD opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

