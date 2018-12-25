Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (RFG)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

RFG stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

