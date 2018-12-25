Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (RFV)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

