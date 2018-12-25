Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (EWSC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1571 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $64.27.
