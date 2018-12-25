Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.76

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 3233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCM)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

