Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, December 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-15.html.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.