Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Childrens Place (PLCE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2018 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2018 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2018 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2018 – Childrens Place had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

12/7/2018 – Childrens Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

12/6/2018 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2018 – Childrens Place had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $169.00.

12/3/2018 – Childrens Place had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $154.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2018 – Childrens Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/8/2018 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2018 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PLCE stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

