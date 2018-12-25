Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Tower (AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,733 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the average volume of 1,274 call options.

American Tower stock opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,823 shares of company stock worth $59,006,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 415,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,419,000 after acquiring an additional 351,848 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

