Investors Buy iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $36.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.45 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $49.04

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,748,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 59,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter.

