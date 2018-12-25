Investors Purchase Large Volume of ManpowerGroup Put Options (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 308 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 405% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 250,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

