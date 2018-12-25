Investors Sell CarMax (KMX) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) on strength during trading hours on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $70.00. $20.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.65 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CarMax had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CarMax traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $59.05

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in CarMax by 14.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CarMax by 5.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

