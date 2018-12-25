Ion Geophysical (IO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 3083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IO. ValuEngine lowered Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ion Geophysical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 112.49% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,906.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $152,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,102.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/ion-geophysical-io-sets-new-1-year-low-at-4-89.html.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.