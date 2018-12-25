iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKJ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.81 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/ishares-morningstar-small-cap-etf-jkj-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.