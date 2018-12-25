iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,597 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 698,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,272,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 47,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 930.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

