IslaCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One IslaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $257,750.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IslaCoin Coin Profile

IslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

