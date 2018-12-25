Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Itron stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 98,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.98 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt acquired 10,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $527,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,712.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,153 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $232,858.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,234 shares of company stock worth $8,260,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

