J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $322,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $380,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at $557,015,215.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. 44,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,042. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

