J M Smucker Co (SJM) Position Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,226 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $31,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in J M Smucker by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,244,185.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE SJM opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

