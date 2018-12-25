Jane Street Group LLC Sells 41,161 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.70% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

