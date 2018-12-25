Jason Industries (JASN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.29

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 11200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JASN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jason Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jason Industries news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 63,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,804.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hyman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 184,978 shares of company stock worth $330,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JASN. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 714,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jason Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Jason Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,681 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Jason Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jason Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

