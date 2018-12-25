Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a report released on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $18.49 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

