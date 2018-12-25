Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUPV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $553.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.44.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

