Jefferies Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $777.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

