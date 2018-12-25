Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

