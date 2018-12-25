Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) versus Floor & Decor (FND) Head-To-Head Survey

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Floor & Decor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 0 8 11 0 2.58

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $41.82, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Risk & Volatility

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading 5.82% 14.97% 13.41% Floor & Decor 8.80% 19.82% 9.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Floor & Decor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $53.92 million 0.57 $2.92 million N/A N/A Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 1.69 $102.78 million $0.69 34.78

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers under the MSI-Pro, Avenger, and ProMax brands. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

