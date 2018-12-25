John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17.

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $33.58.

