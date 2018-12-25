John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.26

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 3686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.26” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/john-hancock-pref-income-fund-ii-hpf-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-17-26.html.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.