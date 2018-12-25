JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Nanometrics worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 550.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 70,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the third quarter worth $4,029,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 40.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Greg Swyt sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $29,264.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $214,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock worth $299,630. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NANO. BidaskClub lowered Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

