JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2093 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 17,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,465. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

