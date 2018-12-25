JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ) Insider Purchases £9,475 in Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,475 ($12,380.77).

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 325.85 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($6.04).

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/jpmorgan-japanese-investment-trust-plc-jfj-insider-purchases-9475-in-stock.html.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.