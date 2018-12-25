JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (JVAL) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1349 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

