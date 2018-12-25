Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $161,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,765. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.