K-Bro Linen (KBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.00

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.00 and last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 3900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.499999953125 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerzy Marek Ostrzyzek sold 2,800 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.37, for a total transaction of C$99,036.00.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

