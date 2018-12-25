KAR Auction Services (KAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.42

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 437816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after buying an additional 1,226,197 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,188,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

