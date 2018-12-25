KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,437.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,440 shares of company stock worth $19,529,804 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/kcm-investment-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.