Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,615,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,558 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,076,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 755,319 shares in the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 83.7% during the third quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 660,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.55. Keane Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. Keane Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keane Group news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $56,555,951.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,466,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

