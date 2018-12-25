Kellogg (K) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.69

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.69 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 82700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $5,769,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,258,800. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,643,000 after buying an additional 696,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

