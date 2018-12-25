Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 7,028 Waters Co. (WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 127,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.12.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $3,996,791.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,457.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,510 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

