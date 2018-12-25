Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NE. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $28,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Noble by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth $12,669,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $11,485,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble Co. PLC has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

