Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 12,007 Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

