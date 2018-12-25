Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $744,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 419.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,912 shares of company stock worth $3,297,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

