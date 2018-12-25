Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Cut by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,678 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $81,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 698.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

