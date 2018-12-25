Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) & Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Critical Comparison

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kingold Jewelry does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.01 billion 0.03 $26.19 million N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events $341.70 million 2.54 $81.80 million $1.11 10.67

Emerald Expositions Events has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald Expositions Events 1 6 1 0 2.00

Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry 2.02% 13.33% 1.84% Emerald Expositions Events 29.62% 12.68% 6.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats Kingold Jewelry on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

