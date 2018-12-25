Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $135,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

